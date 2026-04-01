As bandwidth allows, this stream will feature live views of Artemis II's Orion spacecraft, without commentary, as it orbits the Moon.

This stream will begin as Artemis II begins its ascent into space and will conclude shortly before Orion splashes down into the Pacific Ocean.

Viewers will see a blue screen if there is a loss of signal or if the bandwidth is needed for mission activities.

Viewers may see what appears to be a black screen when the vehicle is in darkness.