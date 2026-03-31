This live feed from our Kennedy Space Center in Florida will provide continuous views of the Artemis II Moon rocket beginning on Thursday, March 19, with rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B.

While the Artemis II launch window opens as early as Wednesday, April 1, the mission management team will assess flight readiness across the spacecraft, launch infrastructure, and the crew and operations teams before selecting a launch date.

Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.