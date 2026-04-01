NASA’s Artemis II mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on April 1.

The two-hour launch window starts at 6:24 p.m. EDT (2224 UTC).

Four astronauts — three from NASA and one from the CSA (Canadian Space Agency) — make up the Artemis II crew:

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II pilot

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, Artemis II mission specialist

Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, Artemis II mission specialist

After launching into space atop NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the crew will journey around the Moon and back in their Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, on an approximately 10-day mission.

Artemis II will be the first crewed flight test of SLS and Orion, testing the technologies we’ll need for long-term lunar exploration and human missions to Mars.

Both LiveNOW from FOX and NASA are providing day-long coverage of the Artemis II mission. LiveNOW from FOX can be found by clicking the link below…