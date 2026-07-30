Mel Gibson Reveals the Ethiopian Bible’s Hidden Side of Jesus
Mel Gibson is currently filming in Rome.
The project is the sequel to The Passion of the Christ, 20 years in the making, and the version of Jesus he is building for the screen is a figure drawn from texts that most of the Western world has never read.
Somewhere in the Ethiopian highlands, in monastery libraries that have been locked from the outside world for centuries, those texts have been waiting.
The question worth asking is what else is in them…