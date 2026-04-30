Malta and the United States established full diplomatic relations upon Malta’s independence in 1964, and overall relations are positive and close. The first U.S. Embassy in Malta opened in Valletta that same year. Diplomatic relations were formally established on September 21, 1964. Prior to this, the United States appointed its first consul to Malta in 1796, and relations extended back to the mid-1700s when Maltese immigrants arrived in America, with nearly 2,000 Maltese and Knights of the Order of St. John aiding the American cause during the Revolutionary War. In 1963, Prime Minister Giorgio Borg Olivier met with President John F. Kennedy to discuss strengthening the bilateral relationship with a soon-to-be independent Malta.

The United States and Malta maintain cordial and constructive diplomatic relations, with the U.S. government supporting Malta’s efforts to attract private investment. Numerous U.S. companies operate in Malta, including those in hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare management, pharmaceuticals, and commercial banknote printing. To enhance trade relations, the two countries signed a double taxation agreement in August 2008. The U.S. Embassy in Malta works with Maltese authorities and civil society to promote shared values through dialogue, collaboration, and various educational and cultural programs. The Embassy of Malta in Washington, D.C., also aims to strengthen political, economic, and cultural relations, promote trade, and provide consular services to the Maltese diaspora.

Malta is a close partner with the U.S. on regional issues concerning North Africa and Europe. The U.S. Embassy in Malta assisted in establishing the Armed Forces of Malta’s Maritime Safety and Security Training Center (MSSTC), which provides search and rescue (SAR) training to Mediterranean countries, particularly in North Africa. This center is modeled after the U.S. Coast Guard’s National SAR School. Malta also hosts the U.S.-cosponsored International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law and actively collaborates in combating transnational crime in the Mediterranean through initiatives like the Central Mediterranean Security Initiative. Additionally, Malta played a significant role in supporting the evacuation of third-country nationals, including Americans, during the 2011 unrest in Libya.

The 25th Malta International Fireworks Festival is taking place from April 18 to April 30, 2026. This milestone anniversary event features approximately 40 fireworks teams, including local Maltese and international participants from countries such as Italy, Japan, and Canada, the latter being a first-time participant from outside Europe. The festival aims to celebrate Malta’s long-standing pyrotechnic tradition, which is recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, while also attracting international visitors outside the peak summer season. The event is organized by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

The festival’s opening night was held on April 18 in Nadur, Gozo, featuring non-competitive displays and a performance by last year’s winners. The competitive pyro-musical displays are taking place in Valletta on April 20 and April 25. The grand finale is scheduled for April 30 over the Grand Harbour in Valletta. Throughout the festival, traditional Maltese fireworks, such as beraq, murtali, and blalen, are showcased alongside band club performances that reflect the local ‘festa’ culture. The pyro-musical competition has been expanded to include eight teams, four local and four international, with winners to be announced during the grand finale. The Malta Tourism Authority views the festival as a way to promote the island globally and highlights the high level of technical skill and creativity of Maltese fireworks factories.