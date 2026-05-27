About Roy Singham

Neville Roy Singham, born in Chicago, is a former chair of ThoughtWorks, an IT consulting company he sold for $785 million in 2017.

A self-identified socialist and Maoist, Singham was a former member of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers.

He started a consulting business in 2019 and served as a strategic technical consultant for Huawei.

His consulting business reportedly partnered with individuals active in the propaganda apparatus of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a 2023 New York Times investigation.

A 2023 New York Times investigation revealed that Roy Singham has been secretly funding a global network of far-left activist groups that promote Chinese government propaganda.

He has reportedly contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to this effort without proper registration.

Singham, who now lives in China, is identified as a key funder of radical groups within the United States that advocate for violent protests, driven by a pro-Beijing agenda.

His wealth was accumulated, in part, from the sale of his software business to an investment firm partially owned by the Chinese Communist Party.