10:30 am ET: Funeral events for Graham will begin in Washington, D.C., with an arrival ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

In recognition of his decades of service in the U.S. Air Force, an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team will carry his remains into the Capitol.

Once inside the Rotunda, a U.S. Capitol Police memorial guard will take over ceremonial duties to honor his more than 20 years of service in the U.S. Senate.



A brief ceremony honoring Graham's Senate service will follow.



2 pm ET: A funeral service will be held at Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a tribute, with additional participants expected to be announced.



Graham, died July 11 at the age of 71 after a brief illness.

His office later said he died from an aortic dissection, a tear in the body's main artery.



Following the funeral, Graham's remains will return to South Carolina Tuesday evening.