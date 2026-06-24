

This week, Dr. Ryan Cole is joined by Dr. Paul Marik for a discussion on how cancer care is evolving through smarter, more affordable interventions that patients can discuss with their medical team.



Their conversation looks at how cancer care is expanding beyond the tumor itself, with a focus on the questions patients can bring to their medical team as they navigate treatment, surgery, and long-term support.



This week’s discussion will cover:

- What Dr. Marik is seeing in the latest cancer research

- Why the updated Cancer Care Guide matters for patients and clinicians

- How vitamin D fits into the broader cancer care conversation

- Why the perioperative window before, during, and after surgery deserves more attention

- How to think about repurposed drugs and supportive strategies safely



The Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) is a healthcare nonprofit on a mission to restore trust, integrity, and the doctor-patient relationship.

