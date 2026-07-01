Join Defense Now as we celebrate a monumental milestone: the 50th Birthday of the United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM).

Broadcasted live on July 1, 2026, this ceremony honors 5 decades of evaluating applicants and processing the future of the U.S. Armed Forces.

🗓️ Event Schedule:

July 1, 2026 | 1:50 pm EDT – 3:30 pm EDT

About USMEPCOM: Known as "Freedom's Front Door," USMEPCOM has been the crucial first step for millions of men and women enlisting in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force since 1976.

This golden anniversary ceremony reflects on their rich history, operational excellence, and the dedicated personnel who ensure our military remains ready and capable.

In this broadcast: Official remarks from military leadership

A look back at 50 years of MEPS history Ceremonial honors and recognition