The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs meets in open session for a vital hybrid hearing entitled, "The Affordability Agenda."

As inflation, interest rates, and housing costs squeeze the American public, lawmakers grill leaders from retail banking, real estate, and digital finance to find a path forward.

📺 Watch live as the committee examines the affordability crisis through 3 distinct financial lenses: credit access, housing shortages, and blockchain technology.

TIMESTAMP BREAKDOWN

0:00 - Hearing Introduction & Logistics

1:15 - Committee Chair Opening Statements

3:00 - Ms. Lindsey Johnson (Consumer Bankers Association) Testimony

5:30 - Mr. Kevin Brown (National Association of Realtors) Housing Market Reality

8:00 - Mr. Cody Carbone (Digital Chamber) Can Blockchain Solve Financial Inclusion?

11:15 - Senate Q&A: Lawmakers Grill the Panel

HEARING DETAILS:

• Committee: Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

• Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

• Location: 538 Dirksen Senate Office Building

WITNESS PANEL:

1. Ms. Lindsey Johnson - CEO, Consumer Bankers Association (Focus: Consumer credit & retail lending regulations)

2. Mr. Kevin Brown - President, National Association of Realtors (Focus: Housing supply, mortgage rates, and zoning)

3. Mr. Cody Carbone - CEO, Digital Chamber (Focus: Blockchain, digital assets, and reducing transaction costs)