Watch LIVE as the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs convenes for a critical hearing entitled "The Affordability Agenda."

Top industry leaders from traditional banking, real estate, and digital currency will testify on the pressing economic factors shaping the cost of living in 2026.

[Event Details]

📅 Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

⏰ Time: 10:00 AM ET

📍 Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building 538

[Witness Panel]

• Ms. Lindsey Johnson – CEO, Consumer Bankers Association

• Mr. Kevin Brown – President, National Association of Realtors

• Mr.

(Additional witnesses may be added)

[About This Hearing]

This open-session, hybrid-format hearing brings together key voices from the Consumer Bankers Association, the National Association of Realtors, and the Digital Chamber to discuss housing costs, consumer banking access, and the role of digital assets in the modern economy.