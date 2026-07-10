Join Defense Now for the official Change of Command Ceremony at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Headquarters (MRDC-HQ).

Watch live as military leadership transitions and the command colors are passed, marking a new chapter in Army medical innovation and readiness.



🗓️ Date: July 10, 2026

⏰ Time: 10:20 am EDT – 12:30 pm EDT

📍 Location: MRDC Headquarters



The U.S. Army MRDC is the Army's medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition.

They are vital to ensuring our warfighters are protected and ready.

Tune in to witness this time-honored military tradition!