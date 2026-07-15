[LIVE] Trump's Explosive Warning: Regime's Power Plants Next
President Trump has made clear that the Iranian regime's lies about its nuclear program will not be tolerated, calling out their deception while outlining plans to degrade their infrastructure deeply.
With Israeli leadership echoing a policy of overwhelming response and no return to restraint, the coordinated pressure highlights the regime's weakening position.
This episode breaks down the strategic strikes, Hormuz restrictions, and broader implications for ending the regime's regional dominance.