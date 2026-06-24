The 21st Century Road to Housing Act is a bipartisan legislative package aimed at increasing housing supply and making homeownership more affordable.

The bill includes provisions to streamline construction and permitting processes, limit the ability of large institutional investors to purchase single-family homes, and authorize pilot programs for home improvement grants and affordable housing planning.

This legislation is considered one of the most significant federal housing overhauls in decades and is expected to address high rents, elevated mortgage costs, and a shortage of homes.

The Senate passed the bill on Monday, June 22, 2026, with an overwhelming vote of 85-5. Following this, the House of Representatives cleared the bill on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with a vote of 358-32.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law during a visit to the Capitol Building on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The legislation has been developed through months of negotiations between the House and Senate, combining elements from previously proposed bills such as the House’s “Housing for the 21st Century Act” and the Senate’s “ROAD to Housing Act.”

It reflects priorities from both chambers and the Trump administration, particularly regarding the limitation of institutional investor purchases of single-family homes. The passage of this bill marks a rare instance of significant bipartisan compromise in Congress.

Perspectives

Support for the bill as a crucial step to improve housing affordability and supply.

The bill aims to increase the housing supply by streamlining construction, reducing federal red tape, and modernizing manufactured housing rules, which proponents believe is the most effective way to lower costs.

It includes provisions to restrict large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes, with some believing this will protect the market from corporate consolidation and help individual families achieve homeownership.

The legislation provides support for local governments to build more homes and expands access to homeownership through various programs and incentives, including a $200 million Zoning Innovation Fund.

Senator Tim Scott, a lead backer, stated the bill is a culmination of years of work focused on lowering costs, expanding housing supply, cutting red tape, protecting taxpayers, and helping more Americans achieve homeownership.

Concerns regarding federal overreach, the effectiveness of the bill, and the potential impact of deregulation.