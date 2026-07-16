The Senate Judiciary Committee convenes for Day 2 of the nomination hearing for the Honorable Todd Blanche to be the next Attorney General of the United States.



Broadcasting live from Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building, this hearing follows the committee's Executive Business Meeting.

Watch as senators question the nominee on critical legal policies, department oversight, and the future of the Department of Justice (DOJ).



📌 CHAPTERS

0:00 - Waiting Screen / Introduction

05:00 - Committee Convenes & Opening Statements

15:00 - Senator Questioning Begins (Round 1)

45:00 - Recess / Analysis Break

1:00:00 - Senator Questioning Resumes (Round 2)

[timemarks are estimated]



🔎 ABOUT THE NOMINEE:

Todd Blanche has been nominated by the administration to serve as the United States Attorney General. This multi-day hearing evaluates his qualifications, legal philosophy, and policy positions before the full Senate votes on confirmation.