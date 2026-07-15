Watch LIVE coverage on Defense Now as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds the highly anticipated nomination hearing for the Honorable Todd Blanche to be the next Attorney General of the United States.

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET in the Hart Senate Office Building, this crucial hearing will determine the future leadership of the Department of Justice.



Todd Blanche has been serving as the Acting U.S. Attorney General since April 2026, following the departure of Pam Bondi.

Previously known for his role as President Donald Trump's personal defense attorney and later as Deputy Attorney General, Blanche now faces intense questioning from lawmakers.

This confirmation hearing is expected to be a major political flashpoint, with discussions likely centering on the independence of the Justice Department, recent controversial DOJ directives, and his transition from the President's private legal counsel to the nation's top law enforcement officer.



[Hearing Details]

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

⏰ Time: 09:00 AM ET

📍 Location: Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216

⚖️ Nominee: Todd Blanche (to be Attorney General of the United States)

🏛️ Committee: United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Chapters (timestamps are estimated)

0:00 - Pre-Hearing Coverage & Analysis

15:30 - Senate Judiciary Committee Gavels In

22:15 - Opening Statements by Committee Chair & Ranking Member

45:00 - Opening Statement by Nominee Todd Blanche

1:10:00 - First Round of Senator Questioning Begins

2:30:00 - Mid-Hearing Recap & Expert Commentary