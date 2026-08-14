Hasan Piker just broke the Democratic Party, and James Carville and Joe Scarborough couldn't stay quiet about it.

Jacob Smith, better known as The Moderate Case, joins the rundown to go story by story: a Democratic nominee who compared football to colonialism, a Wisconsin primary decided by 3,000 votes, and Massachusetts erasing its abortion limit entirely.

In this episode:

* Massachusetts Just Erased Its Abortion Limit. Governor Maura Healey signs the Patients Access to Care Act, removing the state’s 24-week gestational limit and giving physicians full control over the decision. Only 8 countries in the world have unlimited access.



* Abdul El-Sayed Says Football Is Colonialism. His viral comparison of the NFL to toxic masculinity, manifest destiny, and the transatlantic slave trade comes just after he won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, beating establishment favorite Rep. Haley Stevens.



* Hasan Piker Just Broke the Democratic Party. James Carville and Joe Scarborough publicly break with their party over Piker's October 7 comments and his admission that his favorite flag is Hezbollah's, even as Chuck Schumer, Donna Brazile, and Hillary Clinton defend him under "big tent" cover.



* A Socialist Nearly Took Wisconsin. Francesca Hong, backed by the DSA, loses the governor's primary to David Crowley by fewer than 3,000 votes, a margin close enough to worry the party's establishment wing.



* "We Have to Civilize You." A Sharia law survivor's warning at a Texas city council, a Dearborn speaker who says Muslims are here to civilize the West, and Hamtramck, Michigan's ban on the pride flag.