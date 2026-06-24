The United States Treasury Department (OFAC) just issued General License X (GLX)—a massive, unprecedented 60-day sanctions rollback that allows dollar-based trade on Iranian crude oil for the first time in more than 4 decades.

While the media frames this as a routine diplomatic "road map" to end recent Middle East hostilities, the fine print of the Switzerland MOU reveals a massive pivot in global energy warfare.

In this live broadcast, we dive into the data, the blocked vessels being cleared for transport, and the $300 billion reconstruction framework.

Who is actually winning this leverage game, and who is lying about what happens when the August 21st deadline hits?