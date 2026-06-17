Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report" talks about JD Vance getting into numerous tense arguments with “The View” hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, over the uncomfortable facts about illegal immigration and mass deportations;

JD Vance revealing to Greg Gutfeld which of “The View” hosts called him a racist and which one surprised him with a compliment;

Scott Jennings surprising CNN’s Abby Phillip by explaining why he doesn’t trust the Iran deal or Iran’s pledge not to develop a nuclear weapon;

Joe Rogan’s touching reaction to Justin Gaethje’s speech after his win at the UFC Freedom 250 event in front of the White House;

Fox News’ Will Cain showcasing how much international soccer fans visiting America for the first time for the FIFA World Cup are falling in love with the country;

Palantir CEO Alex Karp getting Bill Maher and the “Real Time with Bill Maher” audience to applaud his honest and authentic praise of America and its history without dismissing the darker periods of its past;