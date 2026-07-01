Watch LIVE as Rocket Lab launches the 92nd Electron rocket carrying the QPS-SAR-13 satellite to Low Earth Orbit from LC-1, Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand.

iQPS's satellites are high performance, small SAR satellites to collect high resolution images of Earth, even through clouds and adverse weather conditions.

A Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband will be used as the seperation sysytem for the deployment of this satellite.

1 payload being launched with a total mass ogf 100 kilogrammes.