What makes the Islamic Republic of Iran different from a conventional regime seeking security, prosperity, and survival?

Its ideological DNA fuses Maoist revolutionary thought, Frantz Fanon’s vision of anticolonial struggle and redemptive violence—channeled through Iranian intellectual Ali Shariati—and a revolutionary Shia theology of martyrdom, resistance, and struggle against oppression.



Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder and first Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, forged these currents into a revolutionary state whose legitimacy rests not simply on governing Iran, but on resisting an international order it considers fundamentally unjust.

That helps explain the regime’s remarkable ability to turn military defeats, economic devastation, and mass suffering into narratives of resistance, sacrifice, and even victory.



Haviv Rettig Gur — Middle East analyst at The Free Press and host of ‪@AskHavivAnything‬ —joins Mark Dubowitz on The Iran Breakdown to unpack the ideological DNA of the Islamic Republic, why it has endured, and what its enemies still misunderstand about the regime they are fighting.

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Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to the Iranian Ideology

02:23 Understanding the Islamic Republic's Doctrine

06:35 The Fusion of Revolutionary Ideas

13:18 The Role of Martyrdom in Iranian Strategy

25:02 Challenges Facing the Islamic Republic

30:19 The Future of Iran's Regime

32:48 Economic Disparities: Iran vs. Israel

34:33 The Regime's Control and Its Impact

36:52 Cultural Shifts and the Call for Life

39:17 The Hypocrisy of the Iranian Elite

42:30 Hezbollah's Decline and Its Consequences

46:48 The Regime's Incompetence and Internal Struggles

50:44 The Power of Narrative in Regime Change

52:30 Understanding the Nature of the Enemy

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