Masoud Pezeshkian was sold to the world as a "moderate" face of the Islamic Republic.

Western media, regime lobbyists, and supporters of engagement with Tehran rushed to portray him as a reformer capable of changing the direction of Iran.

But who is Pezeshkian really?

In tonight's livestream, Goldie Ghamari takes a deep dive into

the political history of Masoud Pezeshkian

his rise through the ranks of the Islamic Republic

his connections to the regime establishment, and

the reality behind the carefully crafted image that many outside Iran continue to promote.

She'll examine his record, his statements, his actions, and the uncomfortable truth that many people do not want to discuss:

the President of the Islamic Republic does not control the Islamic Republic.

She'll explore how power actually works inside the regime, who really makes the decisions, and why every president - from Khatami to Ahmadinejad, Rouhani, Raisi, and now Pezeshkian - ultimately serves the same system.



Goldie also examine what many consider the defining political act of Pezeshkian's presidency so far: the signing of the MOU and the political fallout that followed throughout the regime establishment, including reactions from hardliners, the IRGC, parliament insiders, and factions competing for influence inside Tehran.



Most importantly, Goldie will discuss why focusing on personalities often distracts from the bigger issue: the structure of the Islamic Republic itself.



If you're trying to understand Iranian politics, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the power of the Supreme Leader, the future of Iran, the role of reformists versus hardliners, and the growing demands of the Iranian people for fundamental change, this livestream is for you.



Join Goldie live as she separates propaganda from reality and expose the truth about Iran's so-called "moderate" president.