The Islamic Regime is experiencing a full-scale meltdown, and tonight we're breaking down one of the most explosive developments yet.



Following President Trump's recent statements and the proposed U.S.–Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), regime loyalists, IRGC supporters, and hardline voices inside the Islamic Republic have unleashed a wave of outrage, threats, and political panic.

Some are openly demanding punishment for anyone involved in signing or supporting the agreement, exposing deep divisions and growing instability within the regime's own ranks.



Why are hardliners reacting so aggressively?

What does this reveal about the state of the Islamic Republic?

Are we witnessing a serious fracture between competing factions in Tehran?

And what does this mean for the future of Iran, the Iranian people, the IRGC, U.S.–Iran relations, Israel, and the broader Middle East?



Tonight, we'll examine President Trump's recent statements, the details surrounding the proposed MOU, reactions from regime insiders, IRGC-linked media, state propaganda outlets, and the growing signs of panic among those who fear losing power.

We'll separate facts from speculation and analyze what these developments could mean for the future of occupied Iran.



As a former politician, geopolitical analyst, and Iranian human rights activist, I'll provide context that mainstream media often misses, including the internal dynamics of the Islamic Republic, factional infighting, and why these reactions matter far beyond Tehran.



Topics include:



• President Trump's latest Iran-related statements

• The proposed U.S.–Iran MOU

• IRGC reactions and hardliner threats

• Internal power struggles within the regime

• Abbas Araghchi, Ghalibaf, and other key figures

• The future of U.S.–Iran negotiations

• Reza Pahlavi and the pro-freedom movement

• Iranian public opinion and opposition forces

• Israel, regional security, and Middle East geopolitics

• What happens next