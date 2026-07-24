[LIVE] SpaceX Starship Flight 13 ATTEMPT 2 from Starbase, TX - LAUNCH STREAM
Launch time: 5:45 - 7:15 pm CT, second launch attempt after the July 16 abort.
SpaceX launches Starship Flight 13: Ship 40 and Booster 20 on the thirteenth orbital test flight! Second launch attempt after the July 16 abort.
Launch time: July 24, 2026, 17:45 - 19:15 CT
The goal of this test flight is to fly a redesigned version 3 Starship.
Main objectives:
- Booster water landing
- Deploy 20 Starlink v3 satellites.
- Scan Heatshield for status report
- Raptor engine relight in space.
- Ship 40 controlled reentry & splashdown
-return angle testing
-Ship 40 Heat Shield testing
The launch will take off at SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas, USA.