SpaceX launches Starship Flight 13: Ship 40 and Booster 20 on the thirteenth orbital test flight! Second launch attempt after the July 16 abort.



Launch time: July 24, 2026, 17:45 - 19:15 CT

The goal of this test flight is to fly a redesigned version 3 Starship.



Main objectives:

- Booster water landing

- Deploy 20 Starlink v3 satellites.

- Scan Heatshield for status report

- Raptor engine relight in space.

- Ship 40 controlled reentry & splashdown

-return angle testing

-Ship 40 Heat Shield testing



The launch will take off at SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas, USA.