Watch live coverage as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites for the company's Starlink internet service.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for Mon, Jun 8 during a window that opens at 06:07 a.m. EDT (1007 UTC).

The first-stage booster, 1067, launching for a record-breaking 35th time, will land on SpaceX's drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas', stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 8.5 minutes after leaving the launch pad.

The mission, designated Starlink 10-35, will take a north-easterly trajectory on departure from Florida's Space Coast.

Our live coverage with commentary from Spaceflight Now's Will Robinson-Smith will start about one hour prior to launch.