Watch live coverage as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites for the company's Starlink internet service.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for Friday, June 12 during a window that opens at 8:27 a.m. EDT (1227 UTC).

The launch comes as SpaceX completes its IPO and shares in the company are publicly traded for the first time on the stock exchange.

The first-stage Falcon 9 booster, serial number 1080, launching for a 27th time, will land on SpaceX's drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas', stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 8.5 minutes after leaving the launch pad.

Starlink 10-54, will take a north-easterly trajectory on departure from Florida's Space Coast.

Spacefilght Now starts live coverage with commentary from Spaceflight Now's Will Robinson-Smith will start about one hour prior to launch.