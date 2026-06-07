Watch live coverage as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from California with 21 Starlink satellites and two Starshield satellites.

Liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 9:24:30 pm Pacific (12:24:30 am ET on Sunday, June 7).

The first-stage booster, serial number B1097, launching for a 10th time, will land on the drone ship 'Of Course I Still Love You' nearly 8.5 minutes into the flight.

The Starlink 17-43 mission will take a southerly trajectory upon departure from Vandenberg. Live commentary from Spaceflight Now's Will Robinson-Smith will be provided starting about 30 minutes prior to launch.