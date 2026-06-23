🔴LIVE: Senate Hearing - DC Court of Appeals & Superior Court Judicial Nomination
Watch the full Senate hearing as lawmakers consider eight critical nominations for the District of Columbia Court of Appeals and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Recorded on June 23, 2026, from the Senate Dirksen Building, this hearing reviews the qualifications and backgrounds of the legal professionals nominated to shape the future of the D.C. judicial system.
Witnesses & Nominees Included in this Hearing:
District of Columbia Court of Appeals Nominees:
Honorable James A. Crowell IV
Honorable Stuart G. Nash
Superior Court of the District of Columbia Nominees:
Christopher M. De Bono
Michael C. DiLorenzo
Sharon E. Goodie
Craig E. Leen
Christine M. Macey
John B. Timmer
Timestamps/Chapters
0:00 - Introduction & Opening Statements
5:30 - Opening Remarks: Hon. James A. Crowell IV & Hon. Stuart G. Nash
18:45 - Opening Remarks: Superior Court Nominees
35:20 - Senate Q&A: Court of Appeals Nominees
1:12:00 - Senate Q&A: Superior Court Nominees
2:05:00 - Closing Statements & Adjournment