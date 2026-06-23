Watch the full Senate hearing as lawmakers consider eight critical nominations for the District of Columbia Court of Appeals and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Recorded on June 23, 2026, from the Senate Dirksen Building, this hearing reviews the qualifications and backgrounds of the legal professionals nominated to shape the future of the D.C. judicial system.

Witnesses & Nominees Included in this Hearing:

District of Columbia Court of Appeals Nominees:

Honorable James A. Crowell IV

Honorable Stuart G. Nash

Superior Court of the District of Columbia Nominees:

Christopher M. De Bono

Michael C. DiLorenzo

Sharon E. Goodie

Craig E. Leen

Christine M. Macey

John B. Timmer

Timestamps/Chapters

0:00 - Introduction & Opening Statements

5:30 - Opening Remarks: Hon. James A. Crowell IV & Hon. Stuart G. Nash

18:45 - Opening Remarks: Superior Court Nominees

35:20 - Senate Q&A: Court of Appeals Nominees

1:12:00 - Senate Q&A: Superior Court Nominees

2:05:00 - Closing Statements & Adjournment