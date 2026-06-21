A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado warning is a rare designation used by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the most dire situations where there is a distinct and unusually high threat to life and property from tornadoes.

This type of warning signifies that conditions are favorable for long-lived, strong, and potentially violent tornadoes, often associated with major tornado outbreaks.

The NWS issues these warnings when a large and dangerous tornado is either confirmed or extremely likely to be on the ground and heading towards populated areas, indicating a higher level of threat than a regular tornado warning.

This phrasing is used to communicate a heightened sense of urgency and to discriminate more serious events that threaten life and property.

While a standard tornado warning indicates that a tornado is occurring or imminent based on radar indications or visual confirmation, a PDS tornado warning implies an even more severe scenario, often involving confirmed tornadoes showing major damage or having the potential to be very strong and life-threatening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) initially used the PDS phrase for tornado watches, and it has since been applied to other severe weather watches and warnings by regional forecast offices.

These watches and warnings are uncommon, with the SPC issuing an average of 24 per year between 1996 and 2005, representing less than 3% of all watches.

When a PDS tornado warning is issued, immediate shelter is essential.