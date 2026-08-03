President Donald Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order at the White House.

This event follows a deal reached by Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) with the Department of Justice to terminate the $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund designated for Trump's allies.

This agreement is expected to facilitate Cornyn's vote to advance Todd Blanche's nomination for Attorney General.

The signing is anticipated to begin at 1:30 p.m