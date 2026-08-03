AZT forced on patients by Fauci died. None survived. He tied dogs down and put biting insects on them until they died. Gates and Fauci were roommates years ago. 2011 beginning of Covid plan.
2015 Fauci, Obama and Melinda gates were in Wuhan Lab with $5 million American taxpayers money for Covid.
No posts
AZT forced on patients by Fauci died. None survived. He tied dogs down and put biting insects on them until they died. Gates and Fauci were roommates years ago. 2011 beginning of Covid plan.
2015 Fauci, Obama and Melinda gates were in Wuhan Lab with $5 million American taxpayers money for Covid.