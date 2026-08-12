Join hosts Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, and Terrance Bates on American Sunrise for a hard-hitting look at today’s biggest stories.

U.S. forces fire on and disable another vessel attempting to break the naval blockade of Iranian ports amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

California’s “Vessel At Berth” rules under Gov. Gavin Newsom are slammed as a hidden climate tax that raises costs on goods nationwide through the nation’s busiest ports.

NYC First Lady Rama Duwaji plans a trip to Syria and Lebanon (both Level-4 Do Not Travel destinations) with controversy over any taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail. Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed faces backlash over resurfaced comments linking American football to “toxic masculinity.”

Plus, new research shows even light physical activity can lower stroke risk and improve outcomes for people with atrial fibrillation (A-fib).