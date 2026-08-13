On American Sunrise, hosts Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, Terrance Bates, and Allison Haunss discuss the biggest stories shaping the nation today.

Senate Republicans head into August recess amid growing concerns that time is running out to advance President Trump’s agenda, with major fights over funding, nominees, and priorities pushed into September and the lame-duck session.

In Texas, McKinney city leaders vote 7-0 to approve a controversial new mosque development after hours of heated public comment over traffic, community impact, and cultural concerns.

USDA and DHS announce a new memorandum of understanding to strengthen protections for America’s food, agriculture, and veterinary systems against emerging threats.

The Trump administration finalizes a rule barring federal Medicaid and CHIP dollars from funding certain experimental medical procedures for minors.

President Trump confirms he secretly switched planes after a NATO summit following intelligence reports of a possible shoulder-fired missile threat.

And in Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey signs a sweeping bill expanding late-term abortion access based on a physician’s professional medical judgment.