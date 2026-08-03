Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, and Terrance Bates break down the hottest stories lighting up American Sunrise!



President Trump publicly blasts longtime ally U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro after her office drops felony charges against former Olympian David Hearn in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case — insisting “I disagree 100%” and calling it pure VANDALISM (including the giant “86 47” in the grass) despite new evidence pointing to flawed contractor installation.



Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico tells a church crowd that the Bible and Jesus’ healing ministry DEMAND government-run health insurance and a public option to “finish the work of President Obama.”



And neuroscience meets faith: neurosurgeon Dr. W. Lee Warren explains how Scripture, gratitude, and neuroplasticity rewire the brain for real mental health healing — offering “tremendous hope” amid rising anxiety and depression.