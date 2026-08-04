Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, and Terrance Bates are joined by Neil McCabe on American Sunrise to break down the hottest headlines: newly released diary notes reveal Dr. Anthony Fauci privately estimated COVID-19’s case fatality rate at just 0.2-0.3% weeks before telling Congress it was around 3%.



A Texas border town’s lawsuit trying to stop the Trump administration’s Big Bend border wall hits a setback as a judge declines to block construction.



Spain’s Ceuta is still overwhelmed with thousands of migrants remaining after a massive border rush from Morocco that saw tens of thousands cross.



Plus, the FDA clarifies the ongoing cyclospora outbreak is not linked to apples or pumpkins, and Big Tech plus state lawmakers push back hard against what they call a wave of disinformation targeting data centers critical to the AI race.