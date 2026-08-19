Dr. Gina Loudon, David Brody, and Terrance Bates break down the Trump administration’s biggest moves of the week.

The Justice Department is deploying a record 1,000 poll monitors for the midterms—a historic number for a Republican administration—to watch for voting-rights issues, disability access, language barriers, and potential fraud.

At the same time, President Trump has posted a map labeling the Strait of Hormuz “NEW U.S. Territory,” asserting U.S. control of the vital waterway through the ongoing blockade as the Iran conflict continues.

The Navy is also reviewing major Ford-class aircraft carrier redesigns to match Trump’s preferences (moving the island superstructure and reverting to steam catapults), while CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper visited the long-deployed USS Abraham Lincoln amid reports of crew strain and mental-health concerns after a record stretch at sea.

Will 1,000 federal monitors restore confidence in the midterms—or raise new questions about election integrity?

Should the U.S. claim the Strait of Hormuz as territory?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.