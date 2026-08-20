President Trump just confirmed he will meet Kim Jong Un later this year, citing North Korea’s 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons and scaling back U.S.-South Korea military drills.
Meanwhile, a Maine Democratic prosecutor dropped felony trafficking charges against 4 Chinese nationals tied to massive illicit cannabis grows (thousands of plants, processed marijuana, and a gun) and replaced them with a hazardous-waste count designed to avoid automatic deportation.
Flock Safety’s license-plate scanners and new 60-mph police drones are expanding surveillance across thousands of communities.
And new reporting shows Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s mother worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, later designated a global terrorist organization accused of funding Osama bin Laden, Hamas, and the Taliban.
Should Trump sit down with Kim again while a local DA cuts deals to keep Chinese growers in the country? Drop your thoughts here.
[LIVE RAV] American Sunrise: TRUMP CHASES KIM SUMMIT AS PROSECUTOR SHIELDS CHINESE GROWERS
President Trump just confirmed he will meet Kim Jong Un later this year, citing North Korea’s 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons and scaling back U.S.-South Korea military drills.