President Trump just confirmed he will meet Kim Jong Un later this year, citing North Korea’s 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons and scaling back U.S.-South Korea military drills.



Meanwhile, a Maine Democratic prosecutor dropped felony trafficking charges against 4 Chinese nationals tied to massive illicit cannabis grows (thousands of plants, processed marijuana, and a gun) and replaced them with a hazardous-waste count designed to avoid automatic deportation.



Flock Safety’s license-plate scanners and new 60-mph police drones are expanding surveillance across thousands of communities.



And new reporting shows Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s mother worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, later designated a global terrorist organization accused of funding Osama bin Laden, Hamas, and the Taliban.



Should Trump sit down with Kim again while a local DA cuts deals to keep Chinese growers in the country? Drop your thoughts here.