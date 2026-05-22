The press is waiting for Trump to hit Iran. He hasn't. He also hasn't ruled it out. And in the space he's created by holding fire, the administration is dismantling the last functional pieces of British imperial power — port by port, treaty by treaty, bank wire by bank wire.



Iran is in flux. The China track has been worked pretty well. Treasury Secretary Bessent is at the G7 leading with "No Money for Terror." And in the last few days, the administration has moved against narco-terror networks across the Western Hemisphere — Tren de Aragua designations, action in Puerto Rico, pressure on Mexican corridors — while quietly cutting off military cooperation with Canada.



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