LIVE: Protecting American Citizenship IV - Experts Testify on the America 250 Initiative | Defense Now
Scheduled to start at 2:30 pm ET, 24 June 2026, via Defense Now
U.S. Senate Subcommittee Hearing
Welcome to Defense Now.
In this pivotal Senate Subcommittee Hearing, policymakers and institutional leaders gather to discuss the upcoming America 250 initiative and debate the core tenets of reclaiming and protecting American citizenship in the 250th year of the Republic.
Witnesses Testifying:
Chris Griswold – Policy Director, American Compass (Washington, DC)
Tim Whitehouse – Executive Director, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) (Silver Spring, MD)
Matthew Spalding – Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government, Hillsdale College (Washington, DC)
📅 Hearing Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 24th, 2026
Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 226 (Note: This hearing reflects a scheduled time change to 02:30 PM)
⏱️ Video Chapters (Timestamps)
00:00 - Introduction & Committee Opening Remarks
05:30 - Opening Statement: Chris Griswold (American Compass)
12:45 - Opening Statement: Tim Whitehouse (PEER)
19:20 - Opening Statement: Matthew Spalding (Hillsdale College)
26:15 - Subcommittee Q&A Session Begins
01:14:00 - Closing Remarks & Adjournment