U.S. Senate Subcommittee Hearing

Welcome to Defense Now.

In this pivotal Senate Subcommittee Hearing, policymakers and institutional leaders gather to discuss the upcoming America 250 initiative and debate the core tenets of reclaiming and protecting American citizenship in the 250th year of the Republic.

Witnesses Testifying:

Chris Griswold – Policy Director, American Compass (Washington, DC)

Tim Whitehouse – Executive Director, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) (Silver Spring, MD)

Matthew Spalding – Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government, Hillsdale College (Washington, DC)

📅 Hearing Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 24th, 2026

Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 226 (Note: This hearing reflects a scheduled time change to 02:30 PM)

⏱️ Video Chapters (Timestamps)

00:00 - Introduction & Committee Opening Remarks

05:30 - Opening Statement: Chris Griswold (American Compass)

12:45 - Opening Statement: Tim Whitehouse (PEER)

19:20 - Opening Statement: Matthew Spalding (Hillsdale College)

26:15 - Subcommittee Q&A Session Begins

01:14:00 - Closing Remarks & Adjournment