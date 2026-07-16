Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda and Adam Sturman.

Every Thursday at 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific

We take your questions from both the Youtube live chat and our Newsletter Subscribers!

This week, the truce is dead.

After 3 straight nights of U.S. strikes, the naval blockade of Iran’s ports went back into force at 4 pm Tuesday - every vessel, every port, any flag.

The first blockade redirected more than 140 ships and disabled nine.

Barbara Boyd and Susan Kokinda on what the resumption means, who needs this war to spiral - and who doesn’t.

Then, Thursday night at 9 pm Eastern - hours after our show - President Trump goes primetime, flanked by Ratcliffe, Patel, Pulte and Mullin, with newly declassified intelligence he says reveals a foreign plot to interfere in the 2020 election.

Consider this show your pre-game briefing: what to listen for at 9pm, and how it connects to the Florida grand jury now pulling the Ukraine-2016 thread of the decade-long conspiracy against Trump.

Meanwhile Wednesday, the deep state fights the confirmations: Jay Clayton grilled at Senate Intelligence over the NYT leak subpoenas, and Todd Blanche in the hot seat for Attorney General.

And June inflation just fell to 3.5% - the biggest price dip in six years.

Susan keeps up the drumbeat: Trump’s economic revolution, the American System against Friedmanite monetarism, is the ultimate antidote to the deep state’s ops.

Plus: your questions.

Bring what’s on your mind — Barbara and Susan take them live.