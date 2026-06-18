Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman at 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific every Thursday.

They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!

Trump just redrew the map.

The Iran war is all but settled - and the deal was brokered with help from Russia and China - not NATO, not the EU, not the G7.

As the President meets a fractured G7 in France, the Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is set to be signed Friday, oil has fallen from a high of $126 toward $80 a barrel, and Susan Kokinda has a name for the club now reduced to issuing communiqués about a world it no longer steers: the "Gee Whizz Seven."



At home, as the peace abroad is nearly won, the FBI says it broke up a planned attack on the UFC event at the White House - the celebration of the President's birthday and the nation's 250th.

Director Kash Patel says the Bureau learned of the threat on June 10; five people are now under arrest.

Barbara Boyd asks the question the headlines won't:

“When peace abroad is this close, who benefits from violence aimed at the President at home - and what does "stochastic terrorism" really mean when the same establishment that just lost the war keeps lighting the matches?”

Plus:

Ukraine pushed back to the top of the G7 agenda

the E3 huddle at Downing Street, and

why the timing is never an accident.

Bring your questions - Barbara and Susan take them live.