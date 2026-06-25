Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman every Thursday at 11 am ET, 8 am PT. They take your questions from both their YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!



British voters just enacted regime change again - Keir Starmer is out. Susan Kokinda reads it as reality finally beating Empire: Starmer failed on energy, failed on immigration, and failed on Iran, exactly as Trump warned.

The City of London's flagship government has fallen, and the "special relationship" has nothing left to sell but managed decline.

Across the hemisphere, the same imperial system is losing.

Call it the DonRoe Doctrine — the Monroe Doctrine reborn for the Trump era, the Americas choosing national sovereignty and mutual development over the Empire's old game of managed chaos.

This week, Colombia became the latest nation to sign on, and Barbara Boyd breaks down what it means for the region.

And a week after the signing at Versailles, the establishment promised the Iran deal would collapse.

It hasn't.

Hormuz is open, oil keeps sliding, and the final-deal talks are moving.

Barbara and Susan give the honest status check the headlines won't print: where the negotiations actually stand, and why it's looking good.



Plus: Tulsi Gabbard's new disclosures and the intel war inside the U.S. - and the question Monday's Brief raised: what about the British and COVID?

Bring your questions - Barbara and Susan take them live.