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This week, Europe said the quiet part in print.

The Wall Street Journal just published the inside story of a 5-hour emergency session at European Council headquarters in Brussels - participants called it "therapy night" - where Europe's leaders wrestled with a question they'd never dared ask out loud:

Is America now a threat?

Mark Carney's message to the room:

"The old America isn't coming back."

Barbara Boyd and Susan Kokinda read it for what it is: not an alliance in crisis, but the old order - the EU, Britain, and Carney's Canada - regrouping against Trump's America, and finally admitting it.

Then there's Ankara.

Susan's take:

This wasn't really a NATO summit - it was Donald Trump and Erdogan, and everybody else watching.

Turkey stayed out of the Iran war, kept clear of Israel, and is positioned to help end the war in Ukraine.

At their joint press conference Trump said the F-35 sale is "certainly something we will consider" and announced sanctions on Turkey will be lifted - with Netanyahu publicly urging him not to sell.

Susan unpacks what the Erdogan flank means for the alliance the media thinks it understands.

And on the Russia front:

The signs Moscow has dropped the attrition game in Ukraine and is moving - and why Russia wants Trump, and only Trump, to settle it.

Plus: your questions.

Bring what's on your mind - Barbara and Susan take them live.