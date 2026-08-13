Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda and Adam Sturman. Thursday August 13th at 11am Eastern, 8am Pacific every Thursday. We take your questions from both the Youtube live chat and our Newsletter Subscribers!



This week, Susan Kokinda reports from the ground in Michigan — where a political revolution is underway. Last week it was the primary results; this week it's what the results have set in motion: the organizing, the realignment, and the fight for the state the empire's media can't narrate away. What it looks like when the flyover states stop taking orders.



Then, Tuesday's returns from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Trump-backed Tom Tiffany takes the Wisconsin governor's nomination decisively, while Minnesota's Democrats lurch further left — dumping a sitting congresswoman for a progressive who campaigned against immigration enforcement. Mike Lindell falls short, Klobuchar steps down-ballot, and the pattern sharpens: Trump's coalition is building while the Democrat Party is captured by its radicals. Barbara and Susan lay out what it means for the midterm map, eleven weeks out.



And Iran boils — the blockade, the back channels, the leadership crisis in Tehran. It's a fast-moving story, so wherever it stands Thursday morning, the hosts will sort the signal from the noise, live.



Plus: your questions. Bring what's on your mind — Barbara and Susan take them live.