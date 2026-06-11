Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Michael Steger (filling in for Susan Kokinda), and Adam Sturman.

Held every Thursday at 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific.

They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and their Newsletter Subscribers!



The peace track Trump fought to keep alive just took a hit.

Overnight, the President says Iran shot down a U.S. Apache over the Strait of Hormuz - both pilots safe - and that America "must, of necessity, respond."

For weeks Trump refused to be dragged into the war so many were itching for him to start.

Now there's a direct attack and a public commitment to answer it.

So Barbara's question only gets sharper:

who keeps engineering the incident that blows up the deal the moment peace gets close - and who profits when the Strait catches fire?

At home, the establishment is going all-in.

With Trump's "grand conspiracy case" advancing in Florida, a major New York Times hit piece reframed the war inside Main Justice - right as the Senate moves to block Bill Pulte at DNI, kill the $1.8 billion fund for victims of lawfare, and sabotage FISA to force the President's hand.

Barbara's read:

They're not defending an institution.

They see themselves in the orange jumpsuits.

And Michael Steger fills in for Susan this week with a contrarian read on California:

the machine's "victory" is a Pyrrhic one that's going to blow back hard - and makes election integrity more likely than ever.

Plus: Europe trying to reignite Ukraine, and why the timing is no accident.

The establishment is firing on all cylinders - so this week we ask why they're going all-in against Trump.

FOOTNOTES