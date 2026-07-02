Join us for a live broadcast, with your hosts Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman. Every Thursday, 11 am Eastern, 8 am Pacific. They take your questions from both the YouTube live chat and our Newsletter Subscribers!



This Saturday, America turns 250. Two and a half centuries since a handful of colonists declared that governments exist to secure the rights of the people — and that when one stops, the people can replace it. Barbara Boyd and Susan Kokinda mark the milestone with the story the textbooks skip:

Why the founders' idea of a sovereign people building a real economy is the exact thing beating managed decline today, at home and abroad.

At home, a wave of major Supreme Court rulings just landed, and the establishment is melting down. Barbara cuts through the panic: the Court affirmed the President's power to fire officials across the executive agencies — with the Federal Reserve the lone exception, and even that turns on process, not protection. On campaign finance, the Court struck the limits on what a party can spend in coordination with its own candidate, a decisive shift heading into the midterms. And birthright citizenship was upheld, the challenge denied, about as expected.



Abroad, the headlines want a White House at war with itself. The reality is a strategy that's working. The "Rubio vs. Vance" storyline is a media invention — the President is using both men, on Lebanon and on Iran alike. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's message this week: the U.S. still holds all the cards. And the oil-sales panic is hollow — the only real buyer for Iranian crude is China, at a steep discount. It's the same thread Susan pulled in Monday's Brief: Trump is dismantling Kissinger's doctrine of managing wars forever, and ending them instead.



Plus: what every one of these means for the midterms now coming into view. Bring your questions - Barbara and Susan take them live.