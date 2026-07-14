Ali al-Zaidi became the Prime Minister of Iraq on May 14, 2026, officially assuming office two days later on May 16.

He succeeded Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who had served as Prime Minister from 2022 to 2026.

Al-Zaidi, at 40 years old, is Iraq’s youngest Prime Minister and was tasked with forming a government after being nominated by the Coordination Framework alliance on April 27, 2026.

His appointment came after he secured parliamentary confidence for himself and 14 ministers in his cabinet, though some ministerial posts were postponed.

Upon taking office, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi launched a significant anti-corruption campaign, which has included arrests of high-profile officials, such as a deputy oil minister and a former governor, and the halting of major projects, including a $760 million airport project due to corruption allegations.

These actions are part of an effort to combat an entrenched culture of clientelism and embezzlement that has reportedly cost Iraq billions since 2003.

Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s government is operating under U.S. pressure to tackle corruption and disarm militant groups.

He made his first trip to the U.S. to meet with President Trump to discuss deepening economic ties, especially in the oil and energy sectors, and to address regional security.

This visit occurred ahead of the September 30th deadline for the end of the U.S.-led coalition’s mission in Iraq, marking a new phase of partnership.

Perspectives

Predecessor’s Stance and Political Context

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani served as Iraq’s Prime Minister from 2022 to 2026 and positioned himself as a leader focused on stability, aiming to distance himself from established parties as parliamentary elections approached in November 2025.

Al-Sudani’s government faced controversy over inviting Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara, associated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS, to the Arab League summit in Baghdad in April 2025, which drew opposition from many Iraqis.

At the end of his term, al-Sudani also temporarily served as the acting minister of defense.

Al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition won the largest number of seats in the 2025 parliamentary elections.

U.S. Influence on the Selection of the New Prime Minister