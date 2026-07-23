The Ratepayer Protection Act (H.R. 9340) is a bipartisan bill that recently advanced from the House Energy and Commerce Committee with a unanimous 52-0 vote.

This legislation aims to ensure that large electricity users, such as data centers, bear the costs of the energy infrastructure required for their operations, preventing these expenses from being passed on to families and small businesses through higher utility bills.

The Act would require states to consider establishing standards for connecting large electricity users to the grid, ensuring these users pay for power generation, transmission lines, and other necessary infrastructure. A companion bill has also been introduced in the Senate.

In March 2026, the President introduced the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, a commitment from leading technology companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI.

This pledge aims to protect American consumers from electricity price increases caused by data center energy and infrastructure demands.

It requires signatory companies to pay for new power delivery infrastructure upgrades needed for their data centers and cover power plant costs, regardless of their continued use of those facilities.

The White House reported that the initiative, after expanding to include nearly 200 additional entities, now covers approximately 80% of all power delivered to U.S. homes and businesses.

Perspectives

Support for the Ratepayer Protection Act and Pledge

The Ratepayer Protection Act is a bipartisan, commonsense bill that ensures companies creating new electricity demand pay for the necessary infrastructure, rather than passing costs to consumers.

The legislation aims to keep America globally competitive in AI and strengthen national security by building energy infrastructure without increasing costs for working families and small businesses.

The Ratepayer Protection Pledge is a significant step, with major technology companies committing to ensure data centers' power demands do not raise household electricity costs for Americans.

The unanimous committee vote for the Ratepayer Protection Act demonstrates strong bipartisan support for holding tech companies accountable for data center costs.

Concerns and Limitations of Ratepayer Protection Initiatives