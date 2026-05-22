President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at Rockland Community College’s Eugene Levy Fieldhouse in Suffern, New York, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EDT, with doors opening at 11 a.m. The location is 145 College Road in Suffern.

This marks the first visit by a sitting president to these northern New York City suburbs since Gerald Ford in 1976.

The visit is intended to highlight Trump’s record on making life more affordable for working families and will feature an appearance alongside Congressman Mike Lawler.

Trump plans to contrast Republican support for economic policies with opposition from Democrats in Congress