Thirty days after the U.S. and Iran entered a 2-month negotiating period intended to produce a final peace agreement between the 2 countries, they appear closer to a widening war than to a diplomatic breakthrough.



Friday marks the halfway point of the 60-day window established under the June 17 memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran, which called for negotiations for Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, sanctions and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.